Laticrete Named One of Connecticut's Top Family-Owned Businesses

Bethany, Conn.-based manufacturer Laticrete has been honored by Hartford Business Journal at its 2017 Family Business Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in family-owned businesses across the Northeastern region. The award was accepted on behalf of the family by Rebecca Rothberg, granddaughter to Henry Rothberg, who supports marketing strategies in sales promotions for the company.

“This award pays tribute to my parents, Dr. Henry M. Rothberg and Lillian Rosenstock Rothberg, and the company they took from a basement invention to a global powerhouse,” said David Rothberg, chairman and CEO of Laticrete. “We’re proud to have three generations, including four of their grandchildren, carrying on their legacy and values around the world.”

To be named a winner, a panel of independent judges evaluated Laticrete based on overall company mission, community involvement, rate of innovation, and business achievements over the past 12 months.

Achievements of note include the launch of the industry’s first high-strength, chemical-resistant epoxy adhesive for installing stone and tile and the opening of a new 70,000-square-foot facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, making it the company’s largest manufacturing and distribution center outside of the Laticrete headquarters. The acquisition of global licensees Laticrete Costa Rica, Laticrete Norway and Laticrete Italia are additional hallmarks of the company’s growth and allow Laticrete to function as a local company in every community served.

