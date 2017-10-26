I4F Presents at Changzhou Flooring Summit

Willemstad, Curacao-based Innovations 4 Flooring (I4F) participated in the 2017 Changzhou Laminate and Wood Flooring Summit organized by the China Forest Product Association in cooperation with the Changzhou Flooring Association. The event attracted more than 500 participants, including leading international flooring players.

John Rietveldt, I4F’s CEO, participated in a panel discussion relating to market developments in the U.S. and shared his thoughts on how to win in a highly competitive environment. I4F also hosted an exhibition booth at the event where it welcomed representatives from local and national flooring associations, manufacturers, suppliers and potential new licensees.

The summit’s themes explored technology, fashion, competition, and development in the global flooring industry. These explored the status and future direction of flooring by inviting experts to discuss the newest trends and global topics including international trade and environmental protection issues. Other discussions took place around scientific and technological innovation as well as the protection of intellectual property across the flooring industry.

