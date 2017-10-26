NWFA Participates in Junior Achievement Career Fair

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) recently participated in the 2017 Junior Achievement Career Fair, sharing information on careers within the wood flooring industry with more than 2,200 students. Junior Achievement Career Fairs allow students to learn from area professionals about the world of work as well as all about jobs that are available within the area.

“The Career Fair was an excellent way for us to reach students in middle school and high school,” said Stephanie Owen, education and member engagement director. “There’s so much more to our industry than installing hardwood floors and a lot of people, especially the younger generations, don’t think about that. It was a great way for us to share a variety of career opportunities within our industry. We received tremendous feedback from the students who attended.”

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.