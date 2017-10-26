Ceramic Tool Introduces Rubber Reducer for Tile Installation

Ceramic Tool has created a new rubber reducer, CTC 12 RR, for tile installers. Designed as a temporary solution, the rubber reducer eliminates the liability of exposure to tripping hazards during tile installation. The ADA-compliant CTC 12 RR is 6-1/2" wide and reduces from 1/2" tile to concrete. A temporary installation, it’s designed to abut new tile, and can then be moved to the next installation bay. “We’ve used rubber reducers before, but at 6-1/2", the CTC 12 RR is much easier to work with and saves us time,” said Tom Moore, Heuler Tile. For more information, visit www.ceramictool.com.