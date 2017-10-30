NICFI Holds 2017 Conference

The National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors (NICFI) held its 2017 conference Oct. 16-18 in Las Vegas where inspectors gained information on field testing procedures, tools, products and product defects, and flooring standards and procedures.

The convention started with a presentation by Mike Sundell on site-finished hardwood. Sundell covered problems, causes and cures, as well as field testing and shop tools for destructive testing. The second speaker, tile and stone industry consultant, Fred Hueston spoke on types of stone, differences between manufactured and engineered stones and installation issues. He covered problems, causes and cures for stone issues and explained the different properties of natural stone and how modern technologies can affect those properties.

A town hall discussion started with a presentation from Bob Blochinger, NICFI President, who discussed how inspectors can get recognized in the industry locally and nationally. He highlighted on how NICFI is working to help further inspectors in these areas. Paul Pleshek, board member for The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC), said he will work to expand the inspection portion of the IICRC.

Bill Zoetvelt, convention chair, concluded the event with a discussion on getting paid for work, walking attendees through the different avenues on how to get paid for an invoice that is past due from consumers and manufacturers.

