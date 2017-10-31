The Flooring Educational Guild Announces Spring Seminar

The Flooring Educational Guild will host its Spring Seminar April 1-3, 2018, at the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton, Ga. Day one of the convention will feature presentations by a nationally-known construction engineer who specializes in construction defects that cause moisture and water to enter a building. The goal is to help flooring professionals learn and protect their businesses from unjustified moisture claims. Day two will feature live demonstrations from Mohawk and Tarkett on how to install products. On Day three, Shaw Industries will demonstrate how to install their hard-surface products.

The Guild will set up three screens to help attendees see all the demonstrations. One will be to display the installation requirements and the other two will be showing live demonstrations of how to install the products and how to avoid common installation issues. For inspectors, that means, what to inspect.

For more information, visit www.flooringinspectorsguild.org.