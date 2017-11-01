Bosch Angle Grinder Has Power in a Package That’s Connected Ready

The Bosch GWS18V-45C 18V EC brushless connected-ready 4-1/2" angle grinder delivers the convenience of cordless grinder operation with advanced user control. The grinder features an EC brushless motor that offers maximum efficiency and low maintenance, plus connected-ready capability that delivers next-generation control like maintenance review and performance notifications.

The Bosch-exclusive motor design provides greater runtime and more power than similar cordless grinders with brushed motors. That means professionals can rely on a cordless grinder that delivers 10,000 no-load rpm, but doesn't forego power in favor of maneuverability. The grinder also offers plug-in connected-ready capability by supplying an interface that works with the optional Bosch GCY30-4 Bluetooth connectivity module. It provides next-generation user control by interfacing with the free Bosch Toolbox app on a mobile phone. Users can customize the grinder, changing the speed of the soft-start function, setting the brightness of the LED and receiving battery charge and KickBack Control status updates.

The grinder’s advanced electronics provide features including drop control, which shuts the tool off if dropped, and KickBack Control that shuts down the grinder’s motor should the tool become jammed. The grinder also has restart protection to prevent accidental start-up during battery insertion. Soft-start technology reduces start-up torque to ease into cuts.

“The Bosch GWS18V-45C grinder offers users the power they demand with additional safety and connectivity capabilities,” said Mike Iezzi, product manager for Bosch Tool. “In the grinder market, it’s not enough to have just great power or outstanding maneuverability alone. A great tool brings both to the table and that’s what the GWS18V-45C does.”

The grinder features a two-position vibration control side handle, which provides greater control than previous generation Bosch cordless grinders. It also makes operation of the grinder less fatiguing for the user. The side handle can switch from left to right for additional control and a slim soft-grip design provides additional user comfort.

For more information, visit www.boschtools.com.