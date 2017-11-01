NAC Products Contributes to TCAA/IMI Ceramic Tile Series

The Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) and the International Masonry Institute (IMI) hosted the last of the five event series in Minneapolis on Oct. 12. The educational seminar series was designed to provide architects, designers, and tile contractors an opportunity to earn continuing education credits.

The free event was attended by 52 architects, designers, contractors, engineers and others from the building industry. NAC was among 10 companies that had an exhibit, which showcased a variety of products and allowed the attendees to ask questions and learn more about the company’s portfolio.

"These events are very important to NAC because it gives us a chance to meet architects, designers and contractors in a small group environment," said Brian Petit, NAC vice president. "Any opportunity we have to meet and speak with the people specifying and installing our products is beneficial because it helps promote the NAC brand and allows us to answer any questions they may have about our systems."

For more information, visit imiweb.org, www.tcaainc.org or www.nacproducts.com.