The Natural Stone Institute to Host Free Safety Webinar

Join MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute for a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) to learn about the MIA+BSI Safety Program and the Natural Stone University. This interactive webinar is designed to help attendees learn what free tools are available through the MIA+BSI Safety Program and Natural Stone University. Learn how to access courses on the Natural Stone University and utilize free resources available through the MIA+BSI Safety Program. This webinar will also explain how to use these resources to train employees and track their progress through the program.