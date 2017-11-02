Floor Install News

The Natural Stone Institute to Host Free Safety Webinar

MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute will host a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. (EST).
November 2, 2017
Join MIA+BSI: The Natural Stone Institute for a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 1:00 p.m. (EST) to learn about the MIA+BSI Safety Program and the Natural Stone University. This interactive webinar is designed to help attendees learn what free tools are available through the MIA+BSI Safety Program and Natural Stone University. Learn how to access courses on the Natural Stone University and utilize free resources available through the MIA+BSI Safety Program. This webinar will also explain how to use these resources to train employees and track their progress through the program.

For more information, visit: www.marble-institute.com.

