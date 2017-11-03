Laticrete Supercap Offers Solution to OSHA’s Silica Regulation

Independent third-party testing has confirmed that Laticrete Supercap can help contractors and installers comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) new workplace standards that reduces the allowable amount of exposure to respirable crystalline silica dust in construction projects.

Conducted at a Boston University construction project, Fuss and O’Neill, an independent industrial hygiene consultant, concluded that an installation of Supercap SC500 through the patented Supercap System, contributed no respirable silica dust on the jobsite or surrounding areas. Supercap SC500 also produced no foreseeable exposure to any of the workers involved in the process, thus ensuring compliance with OSHA’s new silica dust regulations.

“For contractors and installers seeking an immediate option for complying with the newly-enforced regulations, the Laticrete Supercap System increases jobsite and worker safety along with its proven time and cost savings,” said said Douglas Metchick, Laticrete Supercap president. “It’s an innovative solution for their commercial projects.”

All Laticrete Supercap self-leveling underlayments are pumped into a building using a mobile blending truck, eliminating any dry material from entering the interior of the jobsite and the need for workers to haul and manually open individual bags and pumping equipment. Supercap also now offers self-leveling underlayment Ready-Mix Delivery Service, a turnkey service that saves significant costs associated with purchasing, operating, and maintaining one’s own pump truck.

For more information, visit www.laticretesupercap.com or www.osha.gov.