ACI Announces Winners of Student Competitions

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announced the winners of its Egg Protection Device Competition, and Eco Concrete Competition. The competitions took place at the ACI Fall 2017 Convention in Anaheim, Calif.. The first, second, third, and fourth place teams received cash awards.

The objective of the Egg Protection Device is to design and build the highest-impact-load resistant plain or reinforced concrete Egg Protection Device, and to learn about concrete’s sustainable benefits related to durability, impact resistance, and other real-life aspects which an EPD simulates.

1st Place: Universidad Nacional de Ingeniería: Kevin Arturo Laines Velarde, Ronald Bryan Valderrama Castro, Alex Condori Salluca, Christiams Jesús Santos Accor, and Jason Luis Villalobos Pineda. (Faculty Advisor: Ing. José C. Masías Guillén)

2nd Place: Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana - Azcapotzalco: Leiding Guadalupe García Gutiérrez, Allyson Melisa López Díaz, Juan Carlos Hernández Mora, Eduardo Osorio Rosas, Juan Carlos Trejo Juárez, and José Luis Vivar Emiterio. (Faculty Advisor: M. E. José Juan Guerrero Correa)

3rd Place: San Jose State University: Amer Zreika, Andrea Coto, Carmen Cutay, Jesus Ramos, Komalpreet Kaur, and Rami Zayed. (Faculty Advisor: Akthem Al-Manaseer, Ph.D.)

The objective of the Eco Concrete Competition is to promote the idea of environmental performance in concrete mixture design as an important aspect of sustainability. Teams had the mission to develop an innovative concrete mixture, which had the lowest possible environmental impacts while maintaining optimal mechanical and durability performances.

1st Place: University of Sherbrooke: Cedric Gauthier, Charles-Etienne Bouchard, Philippe Dubois, Sebastien Cloutier, and Redha Esselami. (Faculty Advisor:– Arezki Tagnit-Hamou)

2nd Place: Valparaiso University: Rebecca Valliere, Jeffrey Moore, and Grace Jackson. (Faculty Advisor: Jacob Henschen)

3rd Place: New Jersey Institute of Technology: Jennifer Guerrero, Stephon De Silva, Nikolaos Benyamin, and Marco Fernandez. (Faculty Advisor: Anlee Orama)

4th Place: California State University, Chico: Hayden Kaae, Cody Stauffer, Danny Lakowski, Steve Smythe, and Damien Bonis. (Faculty Advisor: Mohammed Albahttiti, Ph.D.)

