Updated Edition of Reinforcing Bars Publication Available

The Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute has released an updated version of Reinforcing Bars: Anchorages and Splices. This publication is a source for information on development and splicing of reinforcing bars. Now in its sixth edition, the book features data on mechanical splices including load tests for Type 1 and Type 2 splices, Grades 40-80.

Also included are extensive tables of development and lap splice lengths for Grade 60 uncoated and epoxy-coated reinforcing bars with 3,000-10,000 psi concrete compressive strengths, as well as development and lap splice length tables for welded wire reinforcement, expanded information on headed bars, and supporting formulas for all development and lap splice tables. The new edition conforms to ACI 318-14 and AASHTO LRFD Bridge Design Specifications, 2016.

