W.R. Meadows Partners with BIMsmith

W. R. Meadows has partnered with BIMsmith to offer architects, designers, specifiers and contractors an opportunity to create custom BIM models. BIMsmith allows construction professionals to combine products into assemblies for walls, floors, ceilings and roofs for Revit design software. BIMsmith also offers industry specialists a cloud-based assembly tool platform for product data management.

“As we look for ways to expand our reach into the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) community, tools such as BIMsmith are important resources for our customers to curate systems using our products,” said Glenn Tench, director of marketing for W. R. Meadows. “Specifiers are relying more and more on digital access to manufacturer data in the design process and we are very pleased to have found a partner that is on the forefront of innovative technology.”

Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith, added, “We are thrilled to add the W. R. Meadows brand and their comprehensive line of building products to our platform. Adding a company with such a rich history and dedication to quality products and customer service will add substantial value for the BIMsmith community in creating complete building assemblies.”

For more information, visit www.bimsmith.com or www.wrmeadows.com.