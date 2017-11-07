FCICA Announces 50th Certified Installation Manager

FCICA, the Flooring Contractors Association, recently announced that Daniel Ortiz-Bacon of Allstate Floors is the association’s 50th Certified Installation Manager.

"On behalf of the FCICA CIM Task Force and the CIM Steering committee, I would like to offer congratulations to all of the individuals that have earned their CIM designation to date, and a special congratulation to Daniel Ortiz-Bacon for becoming the 50th Certified Installation Manager since the program's official launch on July 1, 2015,” said Bruce Reeve, president of Flooring Services and chairman of the CIM task force. “In just over two years, we have expanded the CIM program into our education sessions at Mid-Year and Convention and are excited about what the future holds for the CIM program and its graduates."

The following professionals are the most recent graduates to have completed all requirements of the Certified Installation Manager (CIM) Program:

Aaron Baltzly – Priority Floors

Douglas Coombs – DCO Commercial Floors

Teresa Davis – Synergy Flooring.

Bobby Diltz – Breegle Building Products

Mike Ellena, CIM – Hiller Commercial Floors

Warrick Ireland, CIM – DCO Commercial Floors

Mike Kelly, CIM – Synergy Flooring, Inc.

Daniel Ortiz-Bacon, CIM – Allstate Floors and Construction, Inc.

Wilmer Pressel, CIM – Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services

Dennis Rosquist, CIM – Lippert Flooring and Tile

Michael Shinall, CIM – DCO Commercial Floors

Robert Simoneaux, CIM – Priority Floors

J.C. Tyson, CIM – Priority Floors

“It’s exciting to see the growing list of CIMs,” said Kelly Fuller, FCICA’s director of education. “FCICA recognized the need for quality commercial flooring project management training early on and now the industry is seeing the benefits. With the support and endorsement of our associate and contractor members, we will continue to expand the program to meet the changing needs of the commercial flooring industry.”

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.