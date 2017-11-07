Bostik Acquires XL Brands in Flooring Adhesives

With a new production facility in Dalton, Ga., XL Brands offers innovative and environmentally friendly solutions that are fully complementary to Bostik's product range in the U.S. This bolt-on acquisition, which complements Bostik’s acquisition of CMP last May, will help Bostik become one of the leaders in floor covering adhesives in the U.S. The proposed acquisition is expected to close at the end of 2017 and is subject to regulatory approval by antitrust authorities.

With this transaction, Arkema is actively pursuing its development strategy in adhesives, which should exceed one third of the group's sales by 2023.

For more information, visit www.bostik.com.