Rick Stimac joins Braxton-Bragg as CEO.

Braxton-Bragg has named Rick Stimac as CEO, following Rich Hassert’s retirement. Stimac was most recently vice president and chief sales and marketing officer of Gustave A. Larson, a wholesale distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration equipment, parts and supplies.

Stimac comes to Braxton-Bragg with extensive profit and loss management experience and a history of successfully growing profitable revenue. He is a strategic and performance-focused executive with more than 25 years of leadership in various markets and a motivational leader known for clearly defining mission and goals, aligning people and resources, and consistently delivering results that exceed expectations in diverse distribution channels.

“Rick is an outward-looking CEO that possesses a strong market-driven strategic mindset, the demonstrable ability to develop and execute growth initiatives and a measured approach to excellence in operations,” says Frederick A. Eck, president and co-founder of The Randolph Group, holding company for Braxton-Bragg.

