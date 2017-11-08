Prosoco Announces Personnel Updates

Prosoco recently announced a series of personnel updates to meet the growing demand of its products and services.

Jake Boyer has been promoted from regional sales manager covering the Pacific Northwest to the business unit leader of the company’s Clean and Protect product line. This includes the Sure Klean and Enviro Klean sub-brands of cleaners and protective treatments for masonry buildings. Prior to joining Prosoco in 2013, Jake worked as a technical/territory sales rep for Sherwin-Williams Automotive. He received a degree in Automotive Technology and Business Management from Pitt State University in Pittsburg, Kan.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to take on this new role in leading Prosoco’s legacy business into the next generation,” said Boyer, a fourth-generation of the Boyer family-owned business. “I look forward to gaining a deeper connection to our roots and our extended family of customers around the world, as we continue to look to them for direction in guiding our product development to meet their real-world needs.”

Prosoco also has hired Richard McPherson as its architectural project coordinator. A registered architect, McPherson has more than 30 years of experience in the architecture and construction industry. He most recently worked as a consultant to Burns and McDonnell on projects in Dubai, UAE, and Doha, Qatar. Prior to that role, McPherson spent 19 years with Populous Sports Architecture, where he worked as a project manager on many significant domestic and international sports facilities. McPherson is a graduate of Muskingum Area Technical College in Zanesville, Ohio. His primary role at Prosoco will be to improve Prosoco’s interface with architects, engineers, and contractors.

Abe Koury has been hired as a technical specialist for Prosoco’s building envelope group focused in the U.S. Southeast. A 28-year veteran in the construction industry, Koury previously worked as a senior technical service representative for STO for 13 years. A graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Koury will service customers of Prosoco’s R-Guard line of air and water barriers in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana.

