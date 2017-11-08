Laticrete Rolls Out New Specialist Sales Structure

Laticrete is introducing a new sales structure to strengthen its field sales expertise. With the new structure in place, Laticrete aims to better understand and fulfill its customers’ needs by deploying a nationwide group of sales specialists to support its five core business channels: tile and stone installation systems; concrete construction chemicals; Spartecote resinous flooring systems; Stonetech surface care and maintenance; and masonry veneer installation systems. Additionally, Laticrete will increase its sales managers and directors, as well as decrease the size of each territory being overseen to ensure a more intimate experience at every level.

“Business is booming for Laticrete,” said Ron Nash, Laticrete vice president of sales for North America. “As our company continues to grow, our primary goal is to ensure that all business strategies are aligned for long-term success and efficiency. With a focus on assisting end-users and contractors, as well as creating demand for our distribution partners, the new sales structure is designed to incorporate selling teams that are knowledgeable in their fields and provide expert targeted guidance.”

To support the new sales structure, Marcella Prado will take on the role of national sales manager for Stonetech and Stone Care, and Robert Duke will take on the role of national sales manager for masonry veneer installation systems. In both positions, Prado and Duke will be responsible for managing and building a dedicated team of sales specialists in the U.S. and Canada. Additional promotions include Chris Collins and Jeremiah Johnson, who will become regional sales managers and oversee all business channels of Laticrete in the newly formed Front Range and Gulf Coast regions. Brett Spencer will direct all selling efforts in the Western U.S. as the region’s new director of sales.

