Nomination Period Open for WFCA Gold Standard Awards

The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced that entries for the 11th annual Gold Standard Awards are now being accepted. Awards are available in two categories: retailers with sales over $10 million and those with sales under $10 million.

The Gold Standard Award is presented each year to WFCA retailer members who exemplify the highest business standards and have created an outstanding retail experience for customers. For both categories, retailers are reviewed and judged based on: knowledgeable and well managed staff who remain actively informed about their own inventory as well as news and issues affecting the industry; courteous service and customer assistance throughout the selection, purchase, and post-purchase processes; providing customers experience with a clean, professional, and well maintained store; and adherence to the WFCA Code of Conduct. In addition, companies must also be members of the WFCA, have been in business for at least three years, and have favorable Better Business Bureau reports.

Three awards will be given in each category. First place winners will receive either two-day CFI on-site custom class in carpet seaming or sales training or a one-year WFCA University tuition for online training. Second place winners will receive six-month WFCA University tuition, and third place winners three-months of tuition.

To enter, applicants must complete the submission form and present multimedia marketing materials and other documents, all of which will be factored into the review process. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 31. The award winners will be announced at TISE 2018, Jan. 29, 2018- Feb. 1 in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit wfca.org.