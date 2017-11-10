Parex USA Acquires Super-Tek and Formulated Solutions

Parex USA announced the acquisition of New York-based, Super-Tek Products and Formulated Solutions, further strengthening its North American market position. The acquisition brings together two companies with a shared vision of innovation and service and will further increase the value that Parex USA delivers to its customers and partners.

Headquartered in Queens, New York, Super-Tek has been a leading force in tile and stone installation products in New York City since 1978. Formulated Solutions is home to brands in façade solutions including New York Stucco, Bestcoat, TESS, cMent and XT 2000+.

“I am proud to welcome Super-Tek and Formulated Solutions into the Parex USA family of award-winning brands,” said Jamie Chilcoff, president and CEO of Parex USA. “Adding them accelerates our ability to service the Northeast. They are proven industry leaders in their own right, and we are excited about growing our businesses together.”

