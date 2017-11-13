NAC Products Seeking Independent Manufacturer Representatives

NAC Products is seeking diligent and professional manufacturer’s representatives to sell its line of underlayment systems for tile, wood, stone and other hard surface flooring. NAC manufactures sheet and liquid membranes, in addition to companion products, for crack isolation, waterproofing, sound abatement and moisture control. Candidates must be motivated and have a thorough knowledge of the flooring industry, solid relationships with distributors, experience and demonstrated success as a sales representative, and excellent presentation skills.

Markets are available throughout the U.S. and Canada, including the Southeast, Midwest and Texas. Those interested, please email your resume to ask@nacproducts.com.

For more information, visit www.nacproducts.com.