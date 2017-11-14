Makita Announces Automatic-Start Wireless System Products

Makita is debuting over 20 new tool and accessories at the annual Specialty Tools and Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA) trade show, Nov. 12-14 in Austin, including a new Automatic-Start Wireless System (AWS), which gives users wireless power-on/off communication between AWS-equipped tools and vacuums. Makita AWS is an Auto-Start Wireless System, which uses Bluetooth technology for wireless power-on/off communication between tool and vacuum/dust extractor. AWS is intelligent communication that eliminates cords and reduces noise since the vacuum is trigger-activated.

New AWS solutions announced at STAFD include:

18V X2 LXT (36V) Brushless HEPA Filter Dry Dust Extractor, with AWS (XCV08Z)

This is the latest addition to Makita’s range of cordless dust extractor/vacuums, and users benefit with an efficient three-stage HEPA filtration system, automatic filter cleaning, and the extended run time of 18V X2 technology powered by two 18V batteries. It’s equipped with AWS for wireless power-on/off communication with AWS-equipped tools. (available January 2018)

18V X2 LXT (36V) Brushless 10” Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw, with AWS (XSL04ZU)

The new XSL04ZU combines an efficient brushless motor and the extended run-time of 18V X2 with a range of features that includes big capacity (up to 6-5/8” crown nested) and a new 2 steel rail design for operation flush against a wall. It’s equipped with AWS for wireless power-on/off communication with an AWS-equipped dust extractor. (available Winter 2018)

18V X2 LXT (36V) Brushless 6-1/2” Plunge Circular Saw, with AWS (XPS02ZU)

The Makita 18V X2 LXT plunge circular saw and rail system is a more portable option over corded plunge saws and table saws for breaking down sheet goods. With the new XPS02ZU, they benefit with the convenience of wireless power-on/off communication with an AWS-equipped dust extractor. (available Winter 2018)

18V X2 LXT® (36V) Advanced AVT® Rotary Hammer, accepts SDS-MAX bits, with AWS (XRH07PTU)

The new XRH07PTU is a total solution for concrete drilling and chipping, loaded with features for convenience, efficiency, and user comfort. It’s powered by two 18V batteries with an efficient brushless motor for extended run time and a full 8.4 ft.lbs. of impact energy – without the cord. Users benefit with Anti-Vibration Technology (AVT), an internal counterbalance system that significantly reduces vibration without compromise in performance. With AWS, dust extraction is more convenient with wireless power-on/off communication with an AWS-equipped dust extractor. (available January 2018)

18V X2 LXT® Brushless 4-1/2”/5” Slide Switch Angle Grinder, with AWS (XAG17ZU)

Two new 18V LXT Cordless Grinders feature an efficient brushless motor and Automatic Speed Change Technology for corded grinder performance. Engineered for a range of applications, including concrete surfacing, the Automatic Start Wireless System (AWS) adds convenience and efficiency with wireless power-on/off communication between tool and an AWS-equipped dust extractor. (available February 2018)

Makita also expanded its LXT cordless tool system with nine new cordless solutions:

18V LXT Sub-Compact Brushless Impact Wrench (XWT12ZB)

Sub-Compact is a new category in cordless that combines 12V handling with 18V performance and compatibility. The expanding line offers solutions for cutting, drilling and fastening, including a new 3/8” impact wrench with 130 ft.lbs. of max torque and two speed settings in a compact size that weighs less than 3 pounds with the battery. (available January 2018)

18V X2 LXT (36V) Brushless 9” Paddle Switch Angle Grinder (XAG13PT1)

For the most demanding applications, Makita created 18V X2 technology powered by two 18V batteries for maximum power, speed and run time while remaining within the 18V platform. The newest addition is this 9” grinder with 7,800 RPM and a range of performance features. (available November 2018)

18V LXT Brushless 4-1/2”/5” Paddle Switch Angle Grinder (XAG20Z)

Makita’s deep line-up of grinders goes deeper with two new cordless grinders with efficient brushless motors, automatic speed change technology for optimum performance. (available February 2018)

Four New 18V LXT Fan Jackets (DFJ304ZXL, DFJ305ZXL, DFJ405ZXL, DFJ407ZXL)

Makita is releasing four new 18V LXT Cordless Fan Jackets with built-on fans that circulate air flow inside the jacket to help evaporate sweat form the body, keeping the user cool. The new models include cotton or titanium-coating with hood. Ideal for landscapers, highway workers, and insulation installers. (available Spring 2018)

12V max CXT Impact Wrench, 3/8” (WT02Z)

Makita 12V max CXT tools combine performance with ergonomics in a compact size. The expanding system now offers over 30 solutions that include tools, lighting and flashlights, and radios. The newest addition is the 12V max CXT 3/8 Impact Wrench that is ideal for work in tight spaces. (available Spring 2018)

Makita’s announced seven new solutions for residential construction:

12” Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with Laser (LS1219L)

For increased cutting capacity, Makita 12” miter saws offer performance and accuracy for a range of applications. The new LS1219L shares several features with recent 10” releases including a range of features that includes a new 2 steel rail design for operation flush against a wall. Users also benefit up to 8” cutting capacity, crown nested. (available winter 2018).

18V LXT Brushless 6-1/2” Compact Compound Miter Saw with Laser (XSL05Z)

Cordless and compact, the XSL05Z weighs only 14.6 lbs. with battery for easy portability. Users also get big performance with up to 270 cuts per charge in ½” x 3.5” baseboard using one 18V 6.0Ah battery. (available winter 2018)

Compact Folding Miter Saw Stand (WST06)

The compact and lightweight aluminum tubular design, combined with durability and capacity features, makes this an ideal accessory for the new Makita miter saws. (available now)

18V LXT Brushless Barrel Grip Jig Saw (XVJ01Z)

The Makita-built brushless motor and 3 orbital settings give woodworkers performance and accuracy in a barrel grip design. (available spring 2018)

18V LXT 2-1/2” Straight Finish Nailer, 16 ga. (XNB02Z)

This cordless finish nailer has a powerful motor design that drives standard 16 gauge, straight finish nails from 1” to 2-1/2” in length. Using an 18V 5.0Ah battery, the XBN02Z will drive up to 1,000 finish nails on a single charge. (available winter 2018)

9.0HP Gas Air Compressor (MAC9001G) and 5.5HP Gas Air Compressor Enhanced (MAC5501G)

Makita air compressors are engineered for industrial use and longer service hours than conventional air compressors. Two new additions include the MAC9001G with a 9 horsepower Honda GX270-OA engine and cast iron cylinders for maximum performance. New releases also include the 5.5HP Gas Compressor Enhanced with a new pneumatic throttle control, new 12” flat free tire, and much more. (available winter 2018)

