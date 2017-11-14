Custom Building Products Launches CustomChat

Custom Building Products recently introduced CustomChat, an online customer-engagement tool that provides thorough, real-time responses to inquiries. Accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, CustomChat connects contractors, architects, installers, designers, specifiers and homeowners with trained Custom Building Products technical services representatives to answer their specific product and project questions.

“Our goal is to deliver the best possible customer service in the industry and CustomChat is the latest example of that commitment,” said Reeve Haldeman, corporate vice president of marketing and retail sales for Custom. “Rather than trying to decipher canned responses to general questions, our customers receive professional consultation from experts about their particular situation in a timely manner. As a result, projects stay on time and in budget, while minimizing call-backs.”

CustomChat is located at the bottom right hand corner of every page on the Custom website, asking visitors if they have any questions. During business hours, customers with questions simply click on the CustomChat bar and enter their name and e-mail address to activate assistance from a representative. During non-business hours, customers can leave a message on CustomChat with the assurance a representative will respond as soon as the technical staff are back on duty. CustomChat will also intuitively offer assistance to visitors navigating the Custom website for an extended period of time.

For more information, visit www.custombuildingproducts.com.