NAC Products Releases Sixth Annual Classic Vehicle Calendar

NAC Products released its sixth annual “Classic Vehicles from the Flooring Industry” calendar for 2018 at Total Solutions Plus in Washington D.C. The calendar offers a platform for people in the flooring industry to showcase their classic vehicle and share it with the rest of the industry. The initial calendar was created to celebrate NAC’s 30th anniversary in 2013, and has now become an industry tradition. Whether it’s a car, truck, farm tractor, motorcycle, airplane, or boat, people from all over the world have participated, highlighting a wide variety of classic vehicles.

“This project has grown each year as more and more people are seeing the calendar and realize they have a vehicle of their own or know someone in the industry who does,” said Brian Petit, vice president of operations for NAC. “It’s a really cool way to shine a light on a hobby that is shared by a lot of people in the industry, while also bringing greater awareness of the NAC brand.”

The calendar also includes the dates of many industry-related tradeshows, including the International Surfaces Event, NAHB/KBIS, and Coverings.

For more information, visit www.nacproducts.com.