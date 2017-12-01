From the Editor: Winning Installations

In this issue, we’re excited to announce the winners of the fourth annual FCI Installation Awards. What we enjoy most about this contest, sponsored this year by Schönox HPS North America, is the chance to honor the most creative installers and noteworthy installations in a range of flooring categories—in both residential and commercial settings.

We asked contestants to not only share what makes their installations special, but what challenges they encountered along the way. The fun part of this process for our editorial team is calling on the installers to discover what they learned or took away from each project. Our hope is to give our readers some ideas of their own when reviewing the winning entries. It’s encouraging to see the combination of the installer’s experience, creativity and willingness to take that extra step to ensure the installation is not only durable but also functional and beautiful.

Like every year, the contest was open to anyone in the flooring installation industry and entries ran the gamut—from carpet and hardwood to ceramic tile/stone and resilient. To give each of the winners the acknowledgement they deserve—and so we could show as many pics of the award-winning projects as possible—we will showcase the commercial winners in this month’s issue of FCI and the residential winners in the January/February 2018 issue. The standout projects featured this month include a church in Carmel, Ind., a rehabilitation clinic at the Veterans Affairs office in Ann Arbor, Mich., and a camera store in Green Bay, Wis.

For more information about the awards, and to see past winners, visit fcimag.com/installation-awards. For more information about our sponsor’s products, visit hpsubfloors.com.

Although this year’s contest is closed, we encourage you to keep sending in your installation projects. FCI is continually looking for case studies of flooring installation and expert installers to feature in the pages of our magazine. In 2018, some of our editorial calendar topics include installing multilayer flooring products, hard surface stair treads, flooring going up the wall and the ever-popular topic of moisture mitigation. Don’t be limited by our calendar, however. If you have an installation project you’re passionate about and you think it could help other installers in their work, send it our way to chmieleckim@bnpmedia.com.

Just a note, FCI Editor Mike Chmielecki will be out for a little while and I will be covering for him while he’s away. Wishing you the happiest of holidays and a wonderful new year.