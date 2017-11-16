Coatings for Industry Introduces Two New Floor Coatings

Coatings for Industry (CFI) has introduced two new UV stable, zero- VOC polyaspartic floor coatings, WearCOAT 2020 and WearCOAT 2035. Its innovative formula allows quick cure, but still leaves enough time to help preclude roller overlap marks. Both new products contain no volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) and very low odor.

WearCOAT 2020 is a fast-curing mid-coat, for projects where a immediate return to service is critical. It is typically ready for foot traffic in under three hours. The new topcoat, WearCOAT 2035, offers a moderate cure speed to yield a smooth finish, designed to help eliminate dry roller overlap marks. It can usually accept foot traffic within six hours. Together, this new polyaspartic system can typically be applied in one day, offering same- evening return to service.

Once installed, the coatings offer good resistance to abrasion and are color-fast with high resistance to UV exposure, providing the durability and longevity for a wide array of commercial applications. Both products are offered in standard colors, and can accept broadcast flake, sand, or quartz. The WC-2035 topcoat is available in clear for use as a topcoat over a pigmented or broadcast finish, or itself can be pigmented.

For more information, visit www.cficoatings.com.