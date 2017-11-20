Laticrete President and COO Receives Cesery Award

Edward Metcalf, Laticrete president and COO, was recently named the 2017 recipient of the Carl V. Cesery Award. Presented by Tile Contractors’ Association of America (TCAA), Metcalf received the bronze medallion at this year's Total Solutions Plus Gala Industry Dinner in Washington, DC. Since 1963, the Cesery Award has honored those who have served the ceramic tile and stone industry with distinction. Metcalf is the second member of Laticrete leadership to be awarded the Cesery Award, following Laticrete founder Henry M. Rothberg who received the award in 1997.

