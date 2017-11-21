QFloors Announces New Partnership with MeasureSquare

QFloors and MeasureSquare are now tied together in a formal partnership, which was announced by Chad Ogden, QFloors president, during the software company's Users Conference. Ogden shared with attendees of the conference, held Nov. 4-11, the news of the partnership and why he felt it would help QFloors customers.

QFloors and MeasureSquare entered into an agreement Oct. 19 that allowed QFloors the rights to market, sell, and support MeasureSquare products. Integration between the products will now be more closely aligned as well.

“This agreement pairs two of the top software solutions for the floor covering industry in a strategic alliance that will provide a more comprehensive and seamless solution for all types of floor covering dealers – commercial, multi-family, builder, and retail,” said Ogden. “Partnering together, we're able to create the strongest combination of estimation and business software in the industry.

With the new partnership, QFloors will now sell and support MeasureSquare products, in addition to its other software packages. MeasureSquare will also continue to sell and support its clients.

Steven Wang, Ph.D., president of MeasureSquare Corp, added, "We have had a long-time partnership with QFloors. By far they are the most customer-focused software company. Both of our companies are committed to integrating our products seamlessly, which will significantly streamline the measure estimating-to-sales process for flooring dealers."

For more information, visit www.qfloors.com or measuresquare.com.