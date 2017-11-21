Floor Install News

Pallmann Announces 2018 Training

November 21, 2017
Pallmann announced its 2018 training schedule that teaches the Pallmann product range in a lecture and hands-on format. Seven classes will be held over the course of 2018 at the company’s new training facility in Aurora, Colo. Class size is limited and registration is on a first come first serve basis.

The training dates for 2018 are as follows:
January 16-18
March 6-8
May 8-10
August 21-23
September 18-20
October 16-18

To register for a training class or for further information, email Amanda Newberry at amanda.newberry@ufloorsystems.com or visit ufloorsystems.com.

