Pallmann Announces 2018 Training

Pallmann announced its 2018 training schedule that teaches the Pallmann product range in a lecture and hands-on format. Seven classes will be held over the course of 2018 at the company’s new training facility in Aurora, Colo. Class size is limited and registration is on a first come first serve basis.

The training dates for 2018 are as follows:

January 16-18

March 6-8

May 8-10

August 21-23

September 18-20

October 16-18

To register for a training class or for further information, email Amanda Newberry at amanda.newberry@ufloorsystems.com or visit ufloorsystems.com.