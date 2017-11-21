Bosch Professional Laser Measure Offer Range Up to 165 Ft.

The Bosch Blaze One and Blaze Pro offer a precision laser measure with a 165 ft. range, accuracy up to ±1/16”, a backlit display, and professional features. And all of that capability can fit in a shirt pocket.

The Blaze One is a one-button measurement tool that offers real-time measurement, which adjusts measurements the closer to or farther away from the target the laser measure is located. The Auto Square function automatically calculates square footage for determining room sizes and material purchase estimates.

The Blaze Pro is a fully featured, simple-to-use tool that delivers real-time point-and-shoot measurement, plus area, volume, indirect measuring functions and a 10-measurement storage capability. The laser measure also includes addition/subtraction functionality.

“The Bosch Blaze One and Blaze Pro laser measures offer capabilities professionals look for in a quality measurement device, plus an extended 165 ft. range,” said Brandon Eble, product manager, measuring tools, Robert Bosch Tool. “Users don’t want to give up capability to get distance and with the Blaze One and Blaze Pro that’s not something they have to worry about.”

The Bosch Blaze One and Blaze Pro laser measures offer an easy-to-read display that illuminates numbers with distinct resolution, allowing work in low-light or no-light conditions. The measurement tools are also built to withstand rainy or dusty jobsite conditions and come with an IP54 rating. The tools come with a handy wrist strap, target cards, and pouch.

