Emser Tile Honored with 2018 Training Top 125 Award

In recognition of the company’s commitment to associate development, Emser Tile has been named a 2018 Top 125 winner by Training magazine. The award, now in its 18th year, is determined by factors such as the scope of development programs, financial investment in employee development, and how learning and development programs are leveraged to achieve business goals and objectives.

Emser Tile’s customized, multi-tiered learning and development program, Emser University, uses videos and webinars to teach a myriad of topics in both on-site and virtual trainings, from a flooring industry overview to technical specifications and usage guidelines. In May, the company expanded the program’s availability as a training resource to its entire customer base.

“We designed Emser University to be a venue for educating and training our associates and customers, and it has grown to be one of our most appreciated and valuable initiatives,” said Eddie Loussararian, Emser Tile training manager. “It is a privilege to be entrusted with developing such motivated and talented individuals.”

Training Top 125 rankings will be unveiled at the Training 2018 Conference & Expo in February 2018.

