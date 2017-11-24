HPS Schönox Names Regional Business Manager

Steve Hobbs recently joined the HPS Schönox team to serve the Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas areas as a regional business manager for technical sales. Hobbs has over 40 years of experience in the flooring industry from installations of all flooring materials to selling commercial products to distributors and contractors.

“I learned early on it was all about showing up and following up,” said Hobbs, who has experience in setting up distribution, advising customers, conducting site inspections, and communicating across all industry partners. Hobbs said he sees opportunities for progress in the areas of moisture mitigation, specialty adhesives and synthetic gypsum.

For more information, visit hpsubfloors.com.