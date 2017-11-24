NAFCT Announces Resilient Training Event

The National Academy of Floor Covering Training (NAFCT) will host a resilient educational event Feb. 8-9, 2018, that will give installers access to more than 15 technical representatives from leading manufacturers in the resilient industry.

The event will also feature a presentation on dimensional changes in vinyl from an industry-leading scientist that will end the confusion over why resilient changes dimensions, how it affects the material, and who is responsible when it does.

The cost of the class will be $150 and each attendee will receive a voucher for $100 off a future NACFT Certification class. Also, in an effort to keep attendees costs down, the event is being held near the airport so no rental car will be required.

For more information, visit www.nafct.com.