Horizon Forest Products Donates Flooring to HeroHomes

In partnership with HeroHomes and Loudoun Valley Floors, Horizon Forest Products recently donated flooring to help build a new home for wounded veteran, Staff Sergeant Jarrad Davenport. in Round Hill, Va.

HeroHomes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation that was established to build houses for veterans. The goal of the organization is to provide the opportunity for disabled veterans to rejoin society with the security and pride of home ownership.

"Wounded veterans face a challenging road to recovery back into civilian life," said Ed Nuckols, outside sales representative. "This journey is made easier because of the programs and services HeroHomes offers. We're extremely grateful and proud to support them."

The home is situated on a 5-acre lot where Jarrad will live with his wife and three children once the home has been completed.

For more information, visit www.horizonforest.com.