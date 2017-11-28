NWFA Completes 24th Home with Gary Sinise Foundation

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 24th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for Police Officer Michael Flamion took place in Ballwin, Mo. His home is the first presented to a first responder through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA members Somerset Flooring and Lockwood Flooring.

“Officer Flamion is an amazing hometown hero,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “More than 1,200 people attended his home dedication, which speaks to the admiration the entire St. Louis community has for him. What’s even more special for NWFA, however, is that his home is in our own community. In fact, a few of our employees live just a few blocks from the Flamion’s new home, so we’re especially looking forward to becoming part of his family’s local support system. We’re honored to partner with Somerset and Lockwood to provide flooring for his family’s new home.”

In addition to the 24 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 20 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 52 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics, and installation services in locations throughout the U.S., with a total value of more than $3.52 million. By the end of this year, 59 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program.

