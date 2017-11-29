Nominations for CIM Program Scholarship Open

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA), in cooperation with Ardex Americas and nora systems, announced that the next quarterly Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship is available for the Certified Installation Manager Program. The scholarship enabled another installation manager to enroll in the Certified Installation Manager (CIM) Program. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 17, with the winner will be announced at the end of December.

For more information, visit www.fcica.com.