IICRC Calls for Committee Volunteers

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is seeking volunteers to serve as non-voting section committee members on the consensus body for the BSR-IICRC S400 Standard for Cleaning, Maintenance and Restoration of the Commercial Built Environment.

The BSR-IICRC S400 will focus on the commercial built environment and define tasks, frequencies, production expectations, goals, results, principles, methods and processes to clean, maintain, and restore the built environment (i.e. materials, building assemblies, structures, furniture, fixtures and equipment located inside a building envelope).

“This standard is being created because the commercial cleaning industry does not currently have industry consensus standards on the proper principles, methods and processes to generally clean and maintain the built environment,” said Richard “Bo” Bodo, S400 chairman “Having an ANSI standard for commercial cleaning principles, methods and processes would provide guidance and a singular platform for the industry.”

Volunteers with knowledge of the manufacturing of cleaning related products; distributors of commercial cleaning goods, equipment and consumables; building service contractors; in-house or captive cleaning providers; managers and administrators of commercial facilities; manufacturers of goods and materials for the commercial built environment; specification writers; design engineers; building engineers; architects; consultants; inspectors; and health professionals are recommended to apply.

Non-voting members can expect to begin work on the standard by the end of 2017 with nearly all meetings being held online and via conference calls. The new standard is expected to be completed in approximately two years.

For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.