Laser Products Expands European Sales Personnel

Laser Products announced the expansion of its European sales force by adding Leif Lewerenz as sales manager for Laser Products Europe Ltd. Based in Germany, Lewerenz brings more than 17 years of sales and industry experience, including time spent in the woodworking, architecture, millwork and measurement fields. Lewerenz will be responsible for the countries of Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as the Middle East.

"The expansion of our sales team in Europe is a direct reflection of our intention to continue gaining share in this marketplace," said Rich Katzmann, president. "With our market leadership position in the Americas, it's a natural expansion opportunity for us to grow throughout Europe with our innovative Laser Templating systems. Leif's direct industry experience will transfer quickly and makes him a great addition to our team."

Lewerenz comes most recently from Canada Laser Layout as director and previously held positions as project manager at Precisionwerkz and Radius Architectural Millwork. He will report to Carl Sharkey, based out of the UK.

For more information, visit laserproductsus.com.