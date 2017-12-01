ProKnee Opens New Manufacturing Facility

ProKnee celebrated the grand opening of its new 16,400-square-foot manufacturing/warehouse facility.The new building in Whitefield, Maine, gives ProKnee more than 28,000 square feet of office, manufacturing, and warehouse space in three buildings.

Since 1989, ProKnee has serviced the floor covering installation industry with its custom knee pads. Over the years, the company added the GoofProof wall trimmer, Treadman multi-angle stair tread cutting system, and most recently, the AP16 All Purpose Kneepad to its product offering.

With the warehouse and manufacturing expansion, ProKnee intends to increase its reach to other segments of the construction market, including roofing, flatwork, and general building construction, according to Lee Richards, ProKnee president.

For more information, visit proknee.com.