NWFA Foundation Announces Virgil Hendricks Scholarship

The NWFA Education and Research Foundation has established a scholarship fund in honor of Virgil Hendricks, the founding father of the NWFA who served as its first president. The owner of Lockwood Flooring and president and owner of Mid-West Floor in St. Louis, Hendricks was inducted into NWFA Hall of Fame in 1990.

Earlier this year, a fundraising campaign was launched by Harry Lindquist of PanTim Wood Products to raise $20,000 to create a scholarship fund to honor Hendricks and the significant contributions he made to the wood flooring industry.

“We are pleased to be able to recognize Virgil Hendricks in this way,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “It is an honor to carry on his legacy through this scholarship fund by providing education for the generations of wood flooring professionals to come.”

This contribution will go to the NWFA Education and Research Foundation scholarship fund that aids in providing hands-on education to individuals in the wood flooring industry.

To learn more, please visit www.nwfa.org.