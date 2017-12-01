GCP Applied Technologies Partners with Habitat for Humanity

GCP Applied Technologies has donated roofing and flooring products to Habitat for Humanity to support the repair, rebuilding, and new construction of homes for families impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“The hurricanes of 2017 have caused unprecedented devastation, forcing thousands of people out of their damaged homes,” said Craig Merrill, GCP’s vice president of global marketing. “We are pleased to assist Habitat for Humanity in its long-term hurricane recovery initiative, providing needed roofing underlayments and flooring tools to repair and rebuild homes in Florida and Texas. Our eyes are on Puerto Rico as Habitat continues to assess the situation there and determine construction plans.”

Habitat has set an initial goal to help more than 6,000 families across regions impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria with home repairs and new construction. In Florida, Hurricane Irma’s high winds caused extensive roof damage, especially in South Florida and Florida Keys. To assist, GCP has donated its product, Grace Ice and Water Shield self-adhered roofing underlayment, and its Tri-Flex XT synthetic roofing underlayment to rebuild and help protect from future damage.

In Texas, where Hurricane Harvey caused record flooding, GCP has donated flooring tools to the Houston area Habitat chapters to replace flood damaged floors. GCP’s Orcon carpet installation tool sets make installation quicker and easier. GCP Applied Technologies also raised over $60,000, through a combination of employee and company donations, to assist employees living in the hurricane impacted regions with hurricane relief efforts.

“We are fortunate that all our employees in the affected areas are safe and we are committed to support them during this difficult time,” said Kevin Holland, GCP’s vice president and chief human resources officer. “Recovering from these disasters is going to take a long time and we will continue to help where we can.”

For more information, visit gcpat.com.