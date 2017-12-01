Skilsaw Expands Its Worm Drive Lineup with Super Sawsquatch

Skilsaw recently introduced its biggest saw yet, the 16-5/16-in. magnesium super sawsquatch worm drive saw. Featuring the company’s worm drive gearing, 15 amp dual-field motor and specially engineered 16-5/16-in. 32-tooth Skilsaw blade, the Super Sawsquatch delivers power and performance. With its all-magnesium construction, blade-left visibility and die-cast magnesium foot plate, Super Sawsquatch is more durable, lighter weight, and offers greater accuracy.

Featuring a 6-1/4-in. cutting capacity, Super Sawsquatch can power through most engineered lumber, 6X and beams in one pass. An electric brake increases jobsite productivity and an auxiliary handle is included for added support. The saw also comes with a stand for portability and storage.

“According to Allied Market Research, by 2022, the engineered lumber demand is expected to grow to more than $41 billion,” said Jason Schickerling, director of product development. “We’re committed to following industry trends like this to anticipate jobsite needs and manufacture tough tools that stand up to tough projects.”

For more information, visit www.skilsaw.com.