IICRC Offers Marketing Clinic for Cleaning and Restoration Business Owners

Las Vegas, Nev. -- The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification (IICRC) announced it will host a one-day marketing clinic for those in the inspection, cleaning and restoration industry on January 31, 2018, at the IICRC’s Global Resource Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our registrants grow their businesses,” said Pete Duncanson, IICRC chairman. “This strategic workshop will offer attendees best practices for marketing their services, and provide tips for identifying and retaining new customers.”

Hosted by Jeff Cross, executive editor of Cleanfax and the creator of Totally Booked University, the Strategic Marketing Mini-Clinic will feature insider strategies for use on social media, company websites and other online tactics – including referral marketing – to get more customers, more jobs, and more revenue.

“We put together a full day of business building tips and strategies with proof on how they work and how cleaners and restorers can reach more customers and book more jobs,” said Cross. “This workshop is a great way to spend the day with top-level business owners from across the country and share ideas that work.”

For more information, visit www.iicrc.org.