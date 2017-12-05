NWFA Extends Wood Floor of the Year Entry Deadline

St. Louis, Mo. --The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced an extension to the application process for the 28th annual Wood Floor of the Year contest. The new deadline is Wednesday, January 10, 2018, as this will provide additional time for end-of-year projects to be finished, photographed, and forms submitted. Those who have already entered the contest are encouraged to enter an additional flooring project.

Recognized as the “Academy Awards” of the wood flooring industry, this competition is an exciting opportunity to recognize innovation and quality craftsmanship in wood floor installations. The awards ceremony will take place at the NWFA Wood Flooring Expo, April 11 to 14, 2018 in Tampa, Florida.

