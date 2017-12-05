Ryan Keogh Joins GranQuartz as VP of Operations

Tucker, Ga. -- GranQuartz announced that they have brought Ryan Keogh on as vice president of operations. Keogh has held several operational leadership positions with the largest third party logistics operation in the world and in the U.S. military, most recently as as managing director and vice president of planning and integration with Agro Merchants Group, which operates over 236 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space around the world. In a prior role with Mission Produce, Keogh helped open two new distribution centers and redesigned product flow to significantly improve delivery times for customers.

Prior to his civilian career, Keogh served in the U.S. Army for over seven years, including several tours of duty, earning both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. While in the Army, Keogh was also a Ranger Platoon Leader, a company executive officer and an operations officer. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and completed his MBA at Emory University.

"My experience in the military taught me that a well-thought-out plan will only take you so far," said Keogh. "You have to have the right people in the right places for a successful mission. GranQuartz has an excellent team, as well as ownership support, and I am excited to work with this team to continue striving to meet and exceed our customers' expectations."

As vice president of operations at GranQuartz, Keogh will oversee the company's two primary warehouse shipping locations in Norcross, Ga., and Commerce, Calif., as well as the 12 store/shipping locations across the U.S.

