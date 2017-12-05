Tred-MOR/Sponge Cushion Partners with Avitru

Carthage, Mo. -- Tred-MOR/Sponge Cushion and Avitru announced that Tred-MOR product data and customized specifications are now available through Avitru’s software platforms to architects, engineers and design professionals. Avitru and Tred-MOR have worked together to create customized versions of the MasterSpec sections to accurately specify Tred-MOR’s products. Along with these specification sections, Tred-MOR’s product catalog and data sheets, as well as descriptive installation videos, are easily accessible to specifiers when working on their projects.

