PLNAR Digitizes the Home Dimensioning Process

Austin, Texas -- PLNAR, an app that generates floor plans using augmented reality, will be released in the Apple App Store once iOS 11 is made available. The PLNAR app—built using Apple’s ARKit, an augmented reality development tool—was created by SmartPicture Technologies, an Austin-based software-as-a-service company that creates solutions to digitally automate the traditional in-home measurement process.

“The practical use of augmented reality to accomplish everyday tasks is revolutionary for the home services industry, and it’s made even easier by Apple’s ARKit,” said Andy Greff, CEO of SmartPicture Technologies. “With PLNAR, we’ve built an AR experience that makes it easy for the individual consumer to virtually measure any room with nothing more than an iPhone, while also giving flooring companies, insurance, interior design, and home renovation professionals an interactive tool to increase efficiency and revenue.”

PLNAR eliminates the need to manually measure and document room dimensions. Users simply mark the outline of a room, designate any structures—such as doors or windows—and generate a comprehensive digital report that includes critical dimensioning calculations, visuals, and material details.

Through PLNAR, users will be able to: ditch the tape measure, paper and pencil in favor of an intuitive, easy-to-use smartphone app that will sketch a detailed floor plan and measure a room with just a few photos; generate measurements of any room or wall, including area and perimeter; quickly determine flooring and material needs for the next phase of a home improvement project; create, combine and and manage multiple projects or room plans; and export and share PDF reports on individual rooms—including walls, doors, openings and other project-related details—to share with contractors, retailers, insurance agents, vendors and others. The app will require iOS 11 and is compatible with iPhone 6S and newer models.

For more information, visit get.plnar.co.