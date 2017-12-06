Florock FloroPoxy MVT-24 Primer Protects Against Moisture Vapor Transmission

Chicago, Ill. -- Florock Polymer Flooring, manufacturer of concrete floor coating systems for industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities, has launched new FloroPoxy MVT-24 primer, a thin mil solution for high levels of Moisture Vapor Transmission (MVT) in concrete floors. Applied at a maximum thickness of 23 mils, FloroPoxy MVT-24 safeguards flooring against damage from moisture vapor transmission of up to 24 lbs. per 1,000 sq. ft. per 24 hours, as tested under ASTM F1869.

MVT is a phenomenon brought about by the presence of undesirably high levels of moisture underneath or within a concrete slab, which can develop as a result of a variety of site conditions or other causes. Regardless of origin, in the presence of high moisture levels, capillary action forces moisture and moisture vapor upward through the slab, until it reaches the flooring system at the top. Here it condenses into an alkaline liquid that can accumulate, destroying the bond between the flooring and the concrete, as well as damaging the floor material itself.

FloroPoxy MVT-24 can be applied directly to a prepared concrete substrate under any of these traffic surfaces, offering an exceptional level of MVT protection in a thinner film application, minimizing design concerns at thresholds and doorways. The new coating also serves as a high performance primer under other Florock resinous flooring systems.

“Moisture Vapor Transmission can wreak havoc on floors of all types, resulting in costly repairs, even mold and other types of remediation,” said Tom Lux, Florock technical service director. “Previously, the proven preventative measures for very high levels of MVT often involved quarter-inch (250 mils) thick underlayments. With new FloroPoxy MVT-24, we can now offer our customers more convenient and economical thin mil protection for MVT up to 24 pounds.”

