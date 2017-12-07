Upward Flooring Wins Customer Service Awards

Plano, Texas -- Upward Flooring earned five customer service awards from Houzz in 2017 including the 5-Star Service Award, Best of Houzz 2017 Award, and Best Product Selection Awards in the laminate, vinyl, and carpet categories.

According to Rob Smith, owner, Upward Flooring offers professional flooring installation with extended labor warranties on all floor covering types. The company builds its reputation with experienced and professional flooring installers and a rather small, yet knowledgeable and attentive, customer service team that will walk their customers through each step of the selection and installation process. Consistent and honest communication between staff and clients is the key to Upward's success.

"We pride ourselves on our communication,” said Smith. “That begins with setting honest expectations for the performance of the laminate, carpet, hardwood or vinyl plank flooring which we help the customer select and on through the entire installation process. How will my flooring hold up to this or that situation? Will this add value to my home or help it sell quickly when we put it on the market? How much dust will this project create, are there any hidden cost after the project begins, etc? These are the questions we want answered for the client before we even begin to set a date for their flooring project."

For more information, visit upwardflooring.com.