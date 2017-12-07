Lowe’s Appoints Richard Maltsbarger Chief Operating Officer

Moorsville, N.C. -- Lowe’s announced that Richard Maltsbarger, Lowe’s chief development officer and president of international, has been appointed COO, effective Feb. 3, 2018. Maltsbarger succeeds Rick Damron who plans to retire after 36 years with the company, having served as chief operating officer since 2012. Maltsbarger will continue to report to Robert Niblock, chairman, president and CEO.

In his new role, Maltsbarger will be responsible for delivering seamless omni-channel experiences to execute Lowe’s brand promise and build lasting customer loyalty. He will oversee areas including store operations, supply chain, pro and services, while also working closely with Michael McDermott, chief customer officer, to further enhance our omni-channel customer experience. A strong business leader, Maltsbarger has led Lowe’s international operations since 2015 and has a deep background in developing and executing strategy based on customer insights.

“Richard is a proven leader with a keen understanding of our business and industry,” said Niblock. “He brings vast consumer knowledge from various roles within Lowe’s and has been instrumental in the development and implementation of our strategy. We are confident that in this new role, Richard will continue to enhance our capabilities and processes as we execute our plans and meet customers’ rapidly evolving expectations.”

Damron added, “I have a great deal of admiration and respect for the Lowe’s organization and management team and look forward to working with Richard to ensure a smooth transition. Lowe’s is well positioned for continued success, and I have the utmost confidence in our employees and the company’s long-term growth opportunities.”

Maltsbarger was named chief development officer in 2014 and president, international in 2015. In his current role, Maltsbarger is responsible for corporate strategy, business development and international operations. Maltsbarger joined Lowe’s in 2004 as director of customer analytics and held various senior leadership roles including business development executive, senior vice president of strategy, vice president of strategic planning and vice president of research. Maltsbarger earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from the University of Missouri and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.

“On behalf of the board and management team, I want to thank Rick for his innumerable contributions to Lowe’s over his distinguished career during the past three decades,” added Niblock. “Rick has worked across every aspect of our operations, and his ideas and initiatives have positively impacted Lowe’s employees and customers. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

